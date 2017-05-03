North Carolina man sentenced to life for fatal 2015 shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man will serve a life sentence without parole after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a print shop operator.

Local media outlets report the Wayne County jury deliberated around 90 minutes on Tuesday before reaching the verdict in the trial of 22-year-old Kenneth Morgan Stancil III.

Stancil was accused in the April 2015 shooting death of Ron Lane, who operated the print shop at Wayne Community College. He was arrested without incident one day after the shooting while sleeping on a Florida beach, about 500 miles from the college.

During a profanity-laced and unsubstantiated tirade at a court appearance in Daytona Beach, Florida, later that month, Stancil said the man he was accused of killing had molested a relative.

