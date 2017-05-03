NC 11 closed in Kinston due to rising floodwaters

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A major section of highway is closed in Lenoir County as residents brace for the Neuse River to continue flooding.

The Neuse is above major flood stage, at just above 21 feet.

The section of Highway 11, south of Highway 70 and between Goodman Road is shut down in both directions until further notice. Old Asphalt Road is also closed.

There is a detour set up through Highway 258 South and Tyree Road

The river is expected to creep up at least another foot, with a crest sometime Wednesday night. It would be the 6th highest all time water mark.

Residents in the area are keeping an eye on the river’s level.

“We have a lot of family and friends that live in the flood zone so we’re hoping and we’re praying for you all that everything works out great within the community,” said Nyisha McBride, Kinston.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says drivers need to respect and obey road closed signs.