Man arrested in connection with Marshallberg park shooting

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- A Marshallberg man is arrested after a park shooting Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 P.M.

34-year-old Richard Keith White III is facing assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury charges after shooting 34-year-old Micheal Neal in the upper leg.

Deputies say they found a .357 revolver handgun near the scene.

Witnesses say the two got into an argument resulting in the victim being shot by White.

Neal was transported to Carteret Health Care and immediately transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

White’s first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.