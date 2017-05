JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An afternoon crash is under investigation in Jacksonville.

It happened on Davis Road in Jacksonville after noon.

Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Highway Patrol troopers, and the Nine Mile Fire Department responded to the scene of a flipped vehicle in the middle of the road.

WNCT’s Elizabeth Tew is gathering more details. Stay with 9 On Your Side for more information as it becomes available.