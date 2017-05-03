Gov. Cooper proposes child, dependent care tax credit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper has proposed creating a child and dependent care tax credit he said in a news release will help working families afford the cost of child care.

Good child care is expensive, and this credit will help bring down the costs that working families face,” said Cooper. “This tax break will help ensure that children all across the state will show up at kindergarten ready to learn. As the General Assembly begins their budget process, I urge them to include this child and dependent care tax credit that would benefit over 200,000 North Carolina families.”

A North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management analysis of IRS, North Carolina Department of Revenue and Office of State Budget and Management data broke down how many estimated eligible filers would benefit by county:

Beaufort: 600
Bertie: 280
Carteret: 1,000
Craven: 1,950
Duplin: 690
Greene: 250
Hyde: 30
Jones: 110
Lenoir: 880
Martin: 180
Onslow: 4,660
Pamlico: 120
Pitt: 3,880
Tyrrell: 40
Washington: 110

