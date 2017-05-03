First Alert Forecast: Sunshine for mid-week, storms return late Thursday

SUMMARY: Quiet weather is expected today. A new storm system will arrive late Thursday, with a better chance of rain. We also continue to keep a close eye on area river rises (from the heavy rain last week).  Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies mostly clear with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 80. Humidity levels will be lower and winds are out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Another quiet and seasonably cool night with light winds.

LATE WEEK: Skies variably cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s but heavy rain (1 -2 inches) for Thursday night into Friday. A strong to severe thunderstorms along with gusty winds is possible as well.

 

