First Alert Forecast: Sunshine for mid-week, storms return late Thursday

SUMMARY: Quiet weather is expected today. A new storm system will arrive late Thursday, with a better chance of rain. We also continue to keep a close eye on area river rises (from the heavy rain last week). Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies mostly clear with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 80. Humidity levels will be lower and winds are out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Another quiet and seasonably cool night with light winds.

LATE WEEK: Skies variably cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s but heavy rain (1 -2 inches) for Thursday night into Friday. A strong to severe thunderstorms along with gusty winds is possible as well.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 58 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 30% 70 ° F precip: 40% 68 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 30% 67 ° F precip: 50% 67 ° F precip: 50% 67 ° F precip: 90% 67 ° F precip: 80% 67 ° F precip: 80% 67 ° F precip: 90% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast