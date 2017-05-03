Ducks fall to Potomac, 1-0 in Education Day Game in Kinston

KINSTON (WNCT) – Jeffrey Springs got the short end of the stick in a pitchers’ duel with Jefry Rodriguez on Wednesday in a 1-0 loss to the Nationals. Springs struck out a career-high 10 batters in his six innings of work, but was out-dueled by Rodriguez who carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning.

Springs recorded a strikeout for six of the first seven outs he recorded to start his morning. Then on an 0-1 offer, Victor Robles took him deep to right-center field as the first hit of the game in the third. It was the top prospect’s second home run of the season.

The Woodies created some traffic in the second inning on Rodriguez when Josh Altmann was hit by a pitch but Josh Morgan grounded into a double play. Later, Chuck Moorman walked and advanced to second on a balk, but was left stranded on a strikeout.

In the fourth and fifth innings, the Springs added three more strikeouts to increase his total to 10 – surpassing a peak set last season with High Desert. Two singles in the seventh put runners on first and second with one out for Edwin Lora and the P-Nats. Springs and the Wood Ducks would escape thanks to Moorman catching a runner stealing at third, and a groundout to first.

Jacob Shortslef worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning but allowed back-to-back one-out walks in the eighth. He was lifted for Brady Feigl who left both runners stranded in the eighth.

Offensively, Down East did hit a ball out of the infield in the first seven innings. They also struck out eight times against Rodriguez as he continued to work toward a no-hitter. Moorman led off the eighth and fell behind 0-2 before he hit a double down the right field line and end the event. He would advance to third but was left stranded to end the inning.

In the ninth, Feigl loaded the bases with two walks and a single to start the frame. He struck out Jake Lowery and Telmito Augustin to set a battle with Robles. He grounded out to first on the first pitch he saw from Feigl.

Luis Mendez began the ninth with a two-strike double to right-center field off of bullpen arm Gilberto Mendez. Carlos Arroyo failed to lay down a sacrifice bunt before he struck out, Carlos Garay flied out, and Altmann grounded out to drop the contest 1-0 with only two hits.

The homestand continues Thursday with a four-game set with the Wilmington Blue Rocks at 7:00 p.m. with $1 beer night presented by PBR. You can listen to every pitch of the 2017 season live on Sports/Talk 960 The Bull or streamed on the TuneIn Radio app.