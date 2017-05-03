‘Down on his luck’ N.Y. man gets makeover from police officers

ROME, N.Y. (CBS) – An act of kindness by a police department in New York is going viral.

Police in Rome, New York, shared photos on Facebook April 26 of officers “giving back and providing a helping hand.”

They said Bobby, a homeless man down on his luck, told police he’d love a haircut and warm shower.

Officers did that and more for Bobby.

“This morning we provided Bobby with a haircut, a shave, a shower and a whole new wardrobe of donated clothing,” police wrote. “Bobby left looking like a whole new person and couldn’t thank us enough.”

The post on the Rome Police Department Facebook page has been shared more than 9,000 times so far.

Police said that if people want to help people like Bobby in the Rome area, they can make a donation to the Rome Rescue Mission.

