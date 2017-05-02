Wilmington’s Eagle Point set to host PGA tour event this weekend

By Published:

WILMINGTON (WNCT) An estimated 25, 0000 fans will be flocking to Eagle Point in Wilmington this weekend for the Wells Fargo Championship.

On Tuesday, fans got to watch as players went through their practice rounds. The majority of the 150 player field was out today.

Defending champion James Hahn says it’s a unique experience playing on a different course as the tournament’s defending champ.

“It’s very interesting to come to a golf course that none of us have played before,” said Hahn. “I think 95% of us haven’t played this golf course until this week. A little interesting in that regard, but overall it’s a great vibe.”

 

Many of the players got in a couple of rounds to get as much experience as possible leading into Thursday’s first round.

 

