Warmer weather, recent rain could make for early mosquito season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Summer weather has its perks, like sunny days by the pool or at the beach, but it can also create an environment for pesky critters.

Many in the east deal with pests like fire ants that never seem to go away.

Brian Edwards is a store manager at Lowes.

“If you see mounds throughout your yard we have several different products you can put on top of those and that will go down and kill the mound,” said Edwards, “We also have whole yard options where you can spread it out in your yard and keep the mounds from coming up.”

There are ways to handle the bugs without breaking the bank.

Edwards said, “If you just kick over a mound their going to build another mound and they’re going to build it bigger and the only way you can do that is with these certain products.”

Edwards suggests preventative steps.

“You can spray the outside of your home it will last up to 12 months,” said Edwards. “You can spot check inside your home with it and it will kill pretty much any critter that’s in there.”

There are some pests that cannot be treated like mosquitoes.

Jim Gardner is the Vector Control Manager in Pitt County.

Gardner said, “There’s billions of mosquitoes out there and the only effective way to get deter that mosquito is to get rid of their habitat.”

Gardner said mosquitoes can only thrive if there’s standing water.

“They only fly one to two hundred yards from where they’re bred so if you’re not growing them in your yard the neighbors growing them in your yard,” said Gardner.

Gardner added it’s nearly impossible to tell how bad this mosquito season will be.

“Saying we’re going to have a really bad season is like predicting the weather. You’ve got to be able to predict how much water we’re going to have,” said Gardner. “If we’re going to have a very dry summer mosquitoes won’t be bad.”

Gardner said the best way to get rid of mosquitoes is to eliminate any standing water.

This could include water on a tarp, in a bucket, or even water collected on trash.

According to Gardner, if a mosquito has an environment to lay eggs it can lay nearly 1,000 of them during its 40 day life.