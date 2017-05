GREENVILLE (WNCT) – JH Rose clinched the Eastern Carolina 4A-3A title with a 10-0 win over CB Aycock Tuesday night at Guy Smith Stadium. The game was shortened to 5 innings under the mercy rule.

Tyshawn Barrett, Robby Wacker and Drew Steele all homered in the game for JH Rose. Hunter Christopher picked up the win for the Rampants, giving up just one hit in the five inning game.

The Rampants improved to 10-1 in league play and 20-2 overall.