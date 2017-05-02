Public transportation workshop held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina DOT held the first of seven community workshops Tuesday in Greenville to address public transportation.

The workshops, which will take place all across the state in the coming weeks, hope to provide DOT officials ideas on ways to improve public transit.

In 2016, the state’s transit systems provided 73.6 million passenger trips.

Debbie Collins, director of the public transportation division, said providing access to healthcare and education is critical for them.

“We’re trying for people to be able to live where they want to live and get to the services that are important to them,” Collins said.

During the workshop, people were able to weigh in on how they felt about public transportation now. They used words like “lacking”, “under funded” and “disconnected.”

Collins said they will return to the locations where workshops were held in the fall to give an update on the ideas gathered across the state. She said they hope to have a strategic plan developed by Spring 2018.

For more information, click here.