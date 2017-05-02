Pitt Co. Schools plan for red light camera funds

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Red light cameras in Greenville are now just months away from installation.

Funds from all the red light camera tickets will go directly to Pitt County Schools.

Superintendent Ethan Lenker has a plan for the money.

He wants to use it for technology. Initially, he said a lot of the funds will be used to update old technology, but he didn’t rule out new purchases.

“It seemed like a natural fit; a new funding stream that we could earmark to something specific, and it’s kind of where we decided, in my viewpoint, and my vision where it would be most needed,” said Lenker.

Greenville police said the cameras will be installed late summer, around August.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s