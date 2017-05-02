Pitt Co. Schools plan for red light camera funds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Red light cameras in Greenville are now just months away from installation.

Funds from all the red light camera tickets will go directly to Pitt County Schools.

Superintendent Ethan Lenker has a plan for the money.

He wants to use it for technology. Initially, he said a lot of the funds will be used to update old technology, but he didn’t rule out new purchases.

“It seemed like a natural fit; a new funding stream that we could earmark to something specific, and it’s kind of where we decided, in my viewpoint, and my vision where it would be most needed,” said Lenker.

Greenville police said the cameras will be installed late summer, around August.