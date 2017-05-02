NC 11 closed in Kinston due to rising floodwaters

By Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has closed Highway 11/55 South of Highway 70 due to rising floodwaters. The road will be closed until water recedes.

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 11/55 North and South will be closed between Highway 70 and Goodman Road. Old Asphalt Road will also be closed.

Skinners Bypass will remain open to traffic except for on Highway 11/55 between the above mentioned roads.

Detour routes are posted to direct drivers to Highway 258 South to Central Avenue to Goodman Road.

Authorizes are encouraged to respect and obey closed roads for their own safety.

