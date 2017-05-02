Man airlifted to Vidant after truck rollover in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews with the Beaufort Fire Department extricated a man from a truck that rolled over on Tuttles Grove Road Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded at 1:59 p.m. where they found a Dodge pickup rolled over in a ditch.

Assistant Chief Richard Lovick said the truck driver had lost control of the vehicle.

One of the two men in the truck, one was able to climb out, while crews extracted the other man, who was stuck in the vehicle.

The man who was stuck was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center, Lovick said.