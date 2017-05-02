Jacksonville family asks for answers in daughter’s 2015 murder

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–Looking for answers–that’s what one Jacksonville family is doing nearly two years after their loved one’s body was discovered in a wooded area in Cumberland County.

Maya Carlton was found dead in a wooded area outside Fayetteville on May 2, 2015. Her family’s been searching for her murderer ever since.

“We want answers,” Felicia Washington, her sister, said. “If this was your family, you’d do the same.”

An autopsy report shows Carlton died of blunt force head trauma and neck injuries. She was found in the woods near Cedar Creek Road by area hunters.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating multiple leads and have a suspect. They’re asking for the public’s help. They say Carlton was last seen in a burgundy vehicle with an unidentified black man.

“We’re never going to see her again,” Washington said. “Never touch her again.”

Carlton left behind 11 children, and never got to meet her first grandchild.

“This is one time I wasn’t there for her,” Ernestine Carlton, her mother, said. “I’m always there for my daughter. And I’m praying, whoever you are out there, I pray you get caught.”

The family describes Carlton as outgoing and giving.

“She always wanted to do something,” Washington said. “When she came, you knew she was there. She was the life of the party.”

Cumberland County deputies said Carlton was last seen by friends in Jacksonville sometime between late Wednesday and early Thursday morning in May 2015.

Anyone with information concerning this case is urged to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 323-1500 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.