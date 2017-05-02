Arrest made in 2016 killing of Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested in the 2016 murder of Fuquan Clark, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Charles Dickens, 29, has been charged with one count of murder.

He was being held in the Pitt County Detention Center in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

Dickens made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Fuquan Clark, 20, was shot in the head on February 27, 2016, investigators said.

It was just after 1 a.m. that police responded to a shots fired call at the dead end of Westover Drive.

That’s when they found Clark suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

“Anytime a life is senselessly lost in our city, it deeply affects not only the family, but our neighborhoods and community as well, and obviously is a top priority for the Greenville Police Department,” said Chief Mark Holtzman.

9 On Your Side talked to a family member who said they’re hopeful police find who is responsible.