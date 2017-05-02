Gov. Cooper proposes $15M for childhood health, education program

WNCT Staff Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper is proposing adding $15 million to the Smart Start program, a public-private partnership focused on early childhood health and education.

The increase would be the first state-funded increase in the program since 2008.

“Investing in our kids by supporting programs like Smart Start should be a bipartisan priority,” said Cooper in a news release. “Education doesn’t start on the first day of kindergarten, and expanding Smart Start will help more children across the state get the support they need to show up at school ready to learn. I hope legislators will join me in pushing for adequate investment in this critical program.”

A North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management analysis of North Carolina Partnership for Children, Inc. data broke down how much funding that would amount to for each local partnership:

Beaufort/Hyde $83,936
Carteret $72,487
Craven $178,730
Duplin $118,653
Lenoir -Greene $161,193
Martin/Pitt $279,638
Onslow $432,480
Pamlico $20,226
Tyrrell-Washington $41,708

