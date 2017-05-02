Free skin cancer screening to be held in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT)–Before you head outside to enjoy the beautiful weather, you’ll want to take precautions to protect your skin.

May is skin cancer awareness month and doctors are urging you to take precautions to protect yourself from unnecessary sun exposure.

The Carteret County Health Department is offering free skin cancer screenings to folks this weekend.

“Living in the coastal area a lot of people are exposed in the summertime,” Kim Davis, R.N., said. “It’s important to wear a sunscreen if you’re going to be exposed in the sun of at least 15 SPF or higher.”

Doctors say you should get checked for abnormalities at least once per year.

If you notice any irregular moles in either shape or color, you’ll want to make an appointment to get it checked.

The free skin cancer screening will be held on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the health department.

