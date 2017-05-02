Flooding continues to threaten eastern North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Flooding continues to create problems in eastern North Carolina, more than a week after heavy rains fell across much of the state.

Some homes and businesses are evacuating in Kinston as the flooding is expected to be as bad as during Hurricane Fran in 1996.

The National Weather Service has flood warnings posted in nine counties.

Problems continue along the Tar River in Tarboro and Greenville, as well as the Neuse River in Goldsboro. Some flooding is also occurring along the Roanoke River and the Cape Fear River.

Gov. Roy Cooper warned Monday that there are still a number of flooded roads in central and eastern North Carolina.

Kinston Mayor B.J. Murphy said a handful of businesses and homes are preparing for the Neuse to reach 23 feet Wednesday.