First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and warm temperatures takes us through mid-week

SUMMARY: Sunshine and comfortable temperatures takes us through the middle part of the week. We also continue to keep a close eye on area river rises (from the heavy rain last week). Details:

THIS MORNING: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms early this morning. Skies will gradually clear through the morning as a front exits the coast. Temperatures are warm and a little breezy, in the 60s & 70s. Winds are out of the west/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies are gradually sunny through the day with highs on either side of 80. Winds are lighter but could be breezy at times, out of the west/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Seasonable overnight temperatures return with clear skies. Winds should stay light, out of the west at 5 to 10 mph. There could be some areas of fog.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be sunny with highs around 80.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

