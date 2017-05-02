Cooper committing to work with N Carolina economic recruiter

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper says he’ll work with the new private nonprofit designed to lure companies to North Carolina, rather than cancel the group’s contract and potentially bring more instability to the state’s economic brand.

Cooper’s comments to reporters Tuesday follow similar statements he made this week in Charlotte when announcing his choice to lead the board of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

The partnership began in 2014 with support from the Republican-controlled legislature and GOP Gov. Pat McCrory to perform economic recruiting duties previously performed by the Department of Commerce.

As he took office earlier this year, Cooper said he would assess the partnership’s effectiveness before deciding its role in his administration. The situation became more complicated with a board chairman and members picked by Republicans.