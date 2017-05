GREENVILLE (WNCT) DH Conley rolled past Lumberton in shutout fashion in the first round of the NCHSAA dual-team tennis playoffs Tuesday afternoon.

Conley’s number one, Jaxon Wiley, blanked Dominic Dent, 6-love and 6-love.

The VIkings number two and three, Storm Davis and Connor Christian, each lost just one game in their wins.

Once the Vikings had clinched the match it was halted. Conley advances to the second round with the easy victory.