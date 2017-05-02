Armed robbery in Vidant Hospital parking lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU Police responding to an armed robbery in the parking lot of Vidant Hospital. According to an ECU Alert sent out at 10:38 p.m., investigators say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Police are looking for two suspects described as a black male and Hispanic male who left the scene in a silver Envoy.

Officers say the suspects were armed with a knife. The incident does not appear to be random. The victims say they know the suspects. Anyone with additional information should call Vidant Police at 252-847-8568.