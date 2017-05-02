Armed robbery in Vidant Hospital parking lot

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU Police responding to an armed robbery in the parking lot of Vidant Hospital. According to an ECU Alert sent out at 10:38 p.m., investigators say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Police are looking for two suspects described as a black male and Hispanic male who left the scene in a silver Envoy.

Officers say the suspects were armed with a knife. The incident does not appear to be random. The victims say they know the suspects. Anyone with additional information should call Vidant Police at 252-847-8568.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s