Washington seeks to attract more sports tournaments to grow economy

By Published:

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The city of Washington is hoping to follow in Greenville’s footsteps and utilize sports tournaments to help grow the economy.

Harold Robinson with the Washington Harbor District Alliance is leading the charge to see whether or not more tournaments are feasible.

“Why can we not have it,” he asked. “We certainly have the facilities here at Susiegray McConnell Athletic Facility.”

Robinson said by adding more tournaments, like soccer, baseball and softball, more people could be exposed to Washington, and the economy could grow.

“You never know, during their breaks, they may go downtown and go shopping or may go downtown to eat, or may even just look at downtown and say you know this is a place I want to go back to,” Robinson said.

He said one of the biggest impacts tournaments could have is encouraging repeat visits to Washington.

Business owners like Russell Smith with Russell’s Men Shop said any added foot traffic would be good news.

“If you come into my store and I don’t know you, I always ask your name and where you’re from, and there’s people here from all over the place,” Smith said.

Robinson said in order for this to be successful, the entire community must rally around it. He said that could be as simple as offering a restaurant suggestion to someone visiting Washington.

