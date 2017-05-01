Two arrested in assault on Scotchman employee in Onslow Co.

RICHLANDS, N.C — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people they said assaulted and injured a convenience store clerk.

Jessie Hautman Jr., 32, and Steffi Bounds, 29, both of Beulaville, were arrested on April 27 and have been charged with felony assault causing serious bodily injury, felony conspiracy and disorderly conduct.

Deputies said they responded to the Scotchman located at 2347 Catherine Lake Road on April 22 where the store clerk had been assaulted and was transported to a medical facility due to injuries sustained.

Surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts led Hautman Jr., and Bounds being identified as suspects.

Hautman was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center under an $80,000 secured bond.

Bounds was held under a $7,500 secured bond.

Anyone with information on this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Crites at Charles_crites@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

