MAYVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Highway 17 North between Belgrade Swansboro Road and Deppe Loop Road has been shut down in all directions due to a traffic accident.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday, and the road will remain shut down until the North Carolina Highway Patrol has completed their investigation.

The Onslow County Government said in a news release drivers should avoid the area until the scene is cleared and the road reopened.