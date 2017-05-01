Pitt County Schools Announces 66 New Teacher Leader Positions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Schools announced the initial rollout of their innovative Career Pathways program for teachers. The district has allotted 66 Facilitating Teacher (FT) vacancies to schools across the county, starting with the 2017-2018 School Year. These FTs will serve as teacher leaders who facilitate collaborative action research projects and lead communities of practice at their schools. “Rolling out Facilitating Teachers is the next big step to allow Pitt County Schools to recruit, retain, and reward our best teachers and to make sure that every student succeeds every day,” explains Seth Brown, Director of Educator Support and Leadership Development. “FTs allow teachers to expand their influence while keeping them in the classroom, where they have been so effective.”

These vacancies are open to all teachers, both in and out of the district, who meet the qualifications. FTs will receive a 15% supplement above their standard rate of pay with the district.

FTs will be responsible for leading a multi-teacher team called a Community of Practice and to facilitate that team in conducting a Collaborative Action Research Project. “The projects led by the Facilitating Teacher will focus on addressing an area of need at an individual school,” said Thomas Feller, Jr., Director of Professional Learning and Leadership Development, “The goal is that these expert teachers will work side by side with other teachers so they can model planning and assessment strategies, serve as an advisor and mentor, and help develop those teachers to address the school need.” At the conclusion of the project, lessons learned will be shared across the district in an effort to help every teacher at every school. Specialized training and coaching will be provided to the Facilitating Teacher by the district to support them through this process.

In order to apply for the Facilitating Teacher position, teachers must hold an advanced credential, either National Board Certification, a master’s degree in the content area, or completion of the district’s Teacher Leadership Institute, in addition to meeting student performance criteria. The original list of FT positions, as well as application information for both internal and external candidates, can be viewed by visiting the Pitt County School Job Vacancy website and selecting the “TIF/TCM Grant” option on the left side of the page.

Funding for the Facilitating Teacher supplements falls under the larger umbrella of the R3 Initiative, which is supported by a $16.2 million federal Teacher Incentive Fund grant and by a $4.9 million state Teacher Compensation Model grant.

For more information on Facilitating Teachers, please visit http://www.pitt.k12.nc.us and select the “Job Openings” link or visit http://successforeverychild.com.