North Carolina governor warns people to check river levels

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper is warning residents in eastern North Carolina to keep an eye on river levels that may rise this week.

In a statement issued Monday, Cooper said while some people were seeing improved conditions, residents of Goldsboro and Kinston need to “remain especially vigilant.”

Cooper’s office said rivers and streams have returned to normal levels for the Cape Fear, Lumber, Haw and Cashie rivers, but the Tar River in Tarboro and Greenville is still at moderate flood stage.

Flooding is still a concern along the Neuse River in Goldsboro, although waters there have begun to recede. In Kinston, the governor’s office said residents can expect to see worsening conditions until Wednesday, when the Neuse is expected to peak at nearly 23 feet and threaten some buildings.