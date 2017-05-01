New health clinic opens for city of Greenville employees

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – City of Greenville Officials and Vidant Health cut the ribbon on a new employee health clinic on Monday.

It’s located at 1400 Brownlea Drive in the building formerly known as the Gardner Training Center.

Clinical staff from Vidant Health will provide services for allergies, minor sicknesses, routine physicals, minor injuries, OSHA screenings, pre-employment exams, lab work, and more. Its immediate benefits should be reductions in healthcare costs, drug and pre-employment screening costs, workers’ compensation costs, and lost work time and absenteeism.

“The city, as I stated, will have the opportunity to come here at no cost,” said Leah Futrell, director of human resources. “It will not be claimed cost that’s hitting our insurance. So we’re hoping to have lower insurance costs out of this. So it’s a win-win for both the city and the employees.”

The new health clinic for city employees was given the green light on October 17, 2016. Currently, it’s services are only available to city employees. However, it could be expanded to retirees, dependents and the City Council pending further evaluation.

An analysis of primary care visits by employees showed that the clinic could save the City of Greenville around $20,000-$50,000 per year.