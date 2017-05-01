Moderate flooding observed along Tar River

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 9 On Your Side continues to cover rising river levels in eastern North Carolina.

Even though the Tar River is not supposed to crest until Wednesday, there’s already some moderate flooding in the area. That’s the case outside the River Walk Apartments in Greenville

This water since 9 On Your Side arrived around 4 a.m. Monday has slowly been creeping its way up the sidewalk. About 15 feet away are condos from that area of flooding and the river is about 20 feet behind.

During Hurricane Matthew, River Walk and the surrounding areas saw some significant flooding. This flooding is not predicted to be nearly as bad as it was during Matthew.

One thing that Greenville and Pitt County officials want to stress to the public is not to go in this water or attempt to drink it; it could be contaminated. 9 On Your Side observed a good amount of garbage floating by some of the trees.

Most importantly in any flooding situation is to turn around, don’t drown, and don’t risk your life.