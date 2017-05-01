Moderate flooding observed along Tar River

River expected to crest on Wednesday

By and Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 9 On Your Side continues to cover rising river levels in eastern North Carolina.

Even though the Tar River is not supposed to crest until Wednesday, there’s already some moderate flooding in the area. That’s the case outside the River Walk Apartments in Greenville

This water since 9 On Your Side arrived around 4 a.m. Monday has slowly been creeping its way up the sidewalk. About 15 feet away are condos from that area of flooding and the river is about 20 feet behind.

During Hurricane Matthew, River Walk and the surrounding areas saw some significant flooding. This flooding is not predicted to be nearly as bad as it was during Matthew.

One thing that Greenville and Pitt County officials want to stress to the public is not to go in this water or attempt to drink it; it could be contaminated. 9 On Your Side observed a good amount of garbage floating by some of the trees.

Most importantly in any flooding situation is to turn around, don’t drown, and don’t risk your life.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s