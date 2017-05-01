Make it Monday: Seasonal farmhouse flower sign

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The look of flowers can brighten up a room so in this week’s Make it Monday, we’re creating a seasonal farmhouse decoration.

Here’s what you’ll need:
– piece of wood
– tacky glue
– hot glue gun
– yarn
– your choice of artificial flowers

Mason jars are a popular choice when it comes to farmhouse decor, so we’re going to design this piece of wood with a yarn outline mason jar, filled with flowers.

We chose to use cedar wood since it has a great color. You can also use pallet wood or other pieces of reclaimed wood.

First, get your tacky glue and draw an outline a mason jar it. Then trace the glue with the yarn. It’s easiest to work in sections on this.

Next, break apart your flowers. We chose to use different heights of flowers to create a layered bouquet.

Center the flowers and arrange them. Then attach them with a generous amount of hot glue.

Next, take your tacky glue and trace the outer layer of the mason jar lip with yarn to the flowers appear to be in the jar.

You can set this up against a wall to display or you can put a sawtooth hook on the back to hang it up.

