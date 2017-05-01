Kinston Teens founder becomes youngest recipient of FBI award

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Charlotte Division of the FBI has honored Christopher J. Suggs, the 16-year-old founder of Kinston Teens, with the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award.

Suggs is the youngest recipient of the award.

Kinston Teens is a non-profit organization designed to empower youth through service, leadership and civic engagement.

The organization is also meant to amplify the voices of Kinston’s youth and to create civic engagement and community service opportunities for the city’s young people.