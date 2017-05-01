Kinston school hosts ‘Motivational Male’ series for male students

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Northeast Elementary School welcomed around a dozen special guests Monday for its Male Motivational Monday series.

It brings fathers, pastors, barbers, educators, elected officials, and others to the school once every month to meet with male students and talk to them.

“Every story is about hope, it’s one of inspiration, motivation and a charge of letting our beautiful boys know they can do and be whatever they want to do, but they have to put the work in,” Felicia Solomon, principal at Northeast Elementary, said. She added that she started the series this school year to show her male students, some of whom don’t always have positive reinforcement outside of school, what they could potentially be when they get older, and to give local men a chance to be involved in local schools.

“Our boys need to be able to see what they can become,” Solomon said.

