Kinston man arrested; police say drugs found in car

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police said they found marijuana and cocaine in the vehicle of a man they arrested after a traffic stop on the 800 block of East King Street near Simon Bright Apartments Sunday.

Gregory Moore, 42, was charged with DWI and resist, obstruct and delay.

Police said when they pulled Moore over he got out of the vehicle and tried to run away but was caught after a short chase.

Police said they found eleven bags of marijuana, an open container of an alcoholic beverage, cocaine and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Moore was also wanted by Pitt County on two felony charges.

Moore was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a $15,000 bond.