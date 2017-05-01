Hubert man charged with downloading child porn to computer

HUBERT, NC (WNCT) — An Onslow County man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after child porn was found on his computer, deputies said.

On April 4, the State Bureau of Investigation tipped off the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) of a man they believed was downloading child pornography onto his home computer.

A search warrant was served to Leonard Yost, 29, on April 26 when investigators seized his computer and said they found the pornography. He is charged with three counts of second-degree and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. They should refer to case 2017004008 when calling.

There is a $2,500 reward for any information deemed valuable in this case.