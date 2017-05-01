Greene County cleans up after flooding

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – “Today is cleanup day,” said David King, who lives in Stantonsburg.

King is one of many in Greene County spending a sunny day cleaning up from the latest round of flooding along Contentnea Creek.

“It got probably about a foot up on the underpinning and the building across behind you it just did quite get up in it,” said King.

He and his neighbors along Highway 58 in Stantonsburg saw plenty of high water but luckily it didn’t get inside any homes.

It’s a similar story just outside Snow Hill where the Contentnea Creek also threatened several homes along Four Way Road.

“It got under water about a foot deep,” said Harvey Nethercutt. “And so far that’s all I’ve been able to do is just run this pressure washer about 3 or 4 hours.”

Four Way Road just reopened Monday morning. Many are just now getting a chance to survey the damage left behind.

“I’m hoping that we dodged a bullet this time because I don’t think it got deep enough to really damage the duct work system,” added Nethercutt. “It was just replaced six weeks ago.”

Overall, there’s one thing everyone can agree on.

“We were lucky this time, very fortunate that it didn’t get any worse, very fortunate,” said King.

“We’re thankful that we didn’t have any more real damage,” added Nethercutt. “Material things get washed away and of course they can be replaced. Every time that you can come home you feel fortunate, believe me.”