Four men rob workers at New Bern apartment under renovation, police say

WNCT Staff Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Four men forcibly entered an apartment under renovation on the 100 block of Craven Terrace and robbed two construction workers Sunday night, New Bern police said.

New Bern police said they responded to an alleged armed robbery at the 100 block of Craven Terrace around 9:31 p.m.

Police said they were told the men entered the apartment, displayed a hand gun and took items from the workers.

The men then left and no one was assaulted or injured, police said.

New Bern police said the incident is currently under investigation.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s