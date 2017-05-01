Four men rob workers at New Bern apartment under renovation, police say

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Four men forcibly entered an apartment under renovation on the 100 block of Craven Terrace and robbed two construction workers Sunday night, New Bern police said.

New Bern police said they responded to an alleged armed robbery at the 100 block of Craven Terrace around 9:31 p.m.

Police said they were told the men entered the apartment, displayed a hand gun and took items from the workers.

The men then left and no one was assaulted or injured, police said.

New Bern police said the incident is currently under investigation.