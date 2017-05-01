First Alert Forecast: A warm and stormy start to the work week

SUMMARY: A cold front will bring rain along with strong to severe thunderstorms overnight tonight. Moderate to major flooding continues across eastern North Carolina. Details:

THIS MORNING: A few clouds but mostly sunny with warm and muggy conditions. Temperatures in the 60s and 70s with breezy southerly winds of 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds building through the day with showers and storms in the evening extending overnight. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It will be breezy with winds out of the south at 15 to 20 mph, even higher at the coast.

TONIGHT: A warm and breezy night ahead with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe.

A LOOK AHEAD: Clear and dry Tuesday and Wednesday after a cold front moves through late Monday

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 69 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 60% 72 ° F precip: 70% 71 ° F precip: 80% 71 ° F precip: 70% 69 ° F precip: 60% 68 ° F precip: 30% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast