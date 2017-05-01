First Alert Forecast: A warm and stormy start to the work week

SUMMARY: A cold front will bring rain along with strong to severe thunderstorms overnight tonight. Moderate to major flooding continues across eastern North Carolina. Details:

 

THIS MORNING: A few clouds but mostly sunny with warm and muggy conditions. Temperatures in the 60s and 70s with breezy southerly winds of 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds building through the day with showers and storms in the evening extending overnight. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It will be breezy with winds out of the south at 15 to 20 mph, even higher at the coast.

TONIGHT: A warm and breezy night ahead with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe.

A LOOK AHEAD: Clear and dry Tuesday and Wednesday after a cold front moves through late Monday

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017.

tropical

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
69° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
69° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
71° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
73° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
75° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
60%
12am
Tue
72° F
precip:
70%
1am
Tue
71° F
precip:
80%
2am
Tue
71° F
precip:
70%
3am
Tue
69° F
precip:
60%
4am
Tue
68° F
precip:
30%
5am
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
66° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
65° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
66° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
68° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
71° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
73° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
79° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
79° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
68° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
63° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
62° F
precip:
0%
3am
Wed
60° F
precip:
0%
4am
Wed
59° F
precip:
0%
