Deputies say 2 Swansboro High students catfished teacher, distributed nude photo

WNCT Staff Published:

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Swansboro High School students have been arrested after the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said they distributed a nude photo of a teacher they obtained by misrepresenting themselves on a social media site, an activity known as catfishing.

Brian Anderson and Brittney Luckenbaugh, both 16, got the photos and sent them to other students at the school, deputies said.

The teenagers were arrested on Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor disclosure of private images.

They were given a $5,000 unsecured bond. Their first court appearance is set for June 15.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective L. Kensington, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

