WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville and Ayden Fire Rescue responded to a fire at CD’s Automotive on Reedy Branch Road in Winterville Monday evening.

Firefighters said the call came in around 6 p.m.

They are not reporting any injuries at this time but cannot confirm no one was inside.

9OYS has a reporter on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

CD’s fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery