Carteret Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts N.C. Sheriffs’ Association spring meeting

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – The NC Sheriffs’ Association (NCSA) kicked off its annual spring meeting in Atlantic Beach on Monday.

Sheriffs and law enforcement personnel from all across North Carolina are meeting to talk about key issues facing law enforcement. They’ll also share ideas about how to better serve their communities.

“One person may have a good idea and that may lead to a statewide initiative so getting together and sharing ideas and sharing experiences helps us all,” Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said.

The sheriffs attending the meeting plan to discuss some key issues and focus on a range of topics that include community partnerships, leadership initiatives, and NC laws related to commercial drones.

“Everybody that has them wants to use them for different things,” Eddie Caldwell, Executive Vice President of the NC Sheriff’s Association, said. “So we’ll be talking about when they can use them and when they can’t, as well as when law enforcement can use them and when they can’t.”

Over 70 sheriffs from across the state were in attendance. The meeting will be held in Carteret County again next year.