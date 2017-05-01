Brook Valley hosts 2nd annual Pirate Radio Golf Classic to benefit Ronald McDonald House

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – .The Little Bank Team of Wes Barnes, Thomas Ball, Boyd Brittle, and  Thomas Seawell shot a 58 to take 1st flight honors at the 2nd annual Pirate Radio Golf Classic at Brook Valley on Monday.

All proceeds from the event went to the Ronald McDonald Houses of Eastern Carolina.

Here are the final results:

Pirate Radio Flight

1st – Little Bank Team – Wes Barnes, Thomas Ball, Boyd Brittle, Thomas Seawell – 58 (won scorecard playoff)

2nd – Cline Hall Agency Team – Cline Hall, Dan Schisler, Kirk Rogerson, JC Thompson – 58

 

Ronald McDonald House Flight

1st – Steele Insurance Team – Leo Corbin, Doug Getsinger, Todd Ramsey, Matt Piwowaksli – 64 (won scorecard playoff)

2nd – Edgecombe Martin Team – Winston Howell, Eddie Miller, Eddie Stocks, Representative Jeff Collins – 64

 

Closest to the Pin #5 – John Roberson

Closest to the Pin #8 – Steve Anderson

Closest to the Pin #12 – Thomas Seawell

Closest to the Pin #18 – Cline Hall

 

