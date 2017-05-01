Bethel police chief resigns

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Bethel Mayor Gloristine Brown has confirmed the town’s police chief, Troy Strickland, has resigned.

Chief Strickland turned in his resignation on Tuesday. Town Manager David Overton said Strickland resigned, effective immediately to take a new job. No word yet on where Strickland is headed.

Overton says Lt. Amanda Tyndall will serve as interim chief until city officials decide when and if they will replace Strickland. Tyndall has been with the department for about a year now.

For now, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will help the town of Bethel with staffing and covering shifts.