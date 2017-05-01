10th Street Connector in Greenville ahead of schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The 10th Street Connector project is ahead of schedule.

NCDOT resident engineer Cadmus Capehart said the project is 54.5 percent complete. Before they started, they thought they would only be 48 percent complete at this time.

The project, Capehart said, should be done by early 2019 instead of May 2019, although there is not an exact date for its completion.

The project is ahead of schedule due to a lot of progress being made during the winter despite delays caused by Hurricane Matthew in the fall.

The next set of goals are to open Dickinson Avenue and begin work on a pipe on Memorial Drive. Then traffic will be shifted from Memorial to 14th Street onto the new Farmville Boulevard, which should happen late summer or early fall.