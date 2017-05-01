10th Street Connector in Greenville ahead of schedule

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The 10th Street Connector project is ahead of schedule.

NCDOT resident engineer Cadmus Capehart said the project is 54.5 percent complete. Before they started, they thought they would only be 48 percent complete at this time.

The project, Capehart said, should be done by early 2019 instead of May 2019, although there is not an exact date for its completion.

The project is ahead of schedule due to a lot of progress being made during the winter despite delays caused by Hurricane Matthew in the fall.

The next set of goals are to open Dickinson Avenue and begin work on a pipe on Memorial Drive. Then traffic will be shifted from Memorial to 14th Street onto the new Farmville Boulevard, which should happen late summer or early fall.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s