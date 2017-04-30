Wood Ducks’ bats fall silent in loss to Winston-Salem

KINSTON, NC (WOOD DUCKS MEDIA RELATIONS) – A tight game unraveled in the final two innings for the Wood Ducks in a 6-1 loss to the Dash on Sunday afternoon. With the win, Winston-Salem claims its first series win of the season. Eduard Pinto continued his hot stretch with an RBI double but the Woodies could only muster six hits in the defeat.

Woodies starter Brett Martin struck out three batters in his first two innings of work but found trouble in the third. A walk and a wild pitch put a runner on second with two outs. Martin would walk Ronald Bueno with two outs and face the Dash leader in RBIs, Louis Silverio. He knocked a single to left-center to score Danny Mendick and put the Dash on the board 1-0.

Next, Martin walked Brady Conlan to load the bases for Toby Thomas but he managed to strike him out looking to end the inning. Meanwhile Winston-Salem starter Brennan Easterling left a runner stranded for Down East in each of his first four innings.

Jairo Beras led off the fifth with a double and was moved over to third on a sacrifice bunt by Arturo Lara. Pinto stepped up with a double to right to tie the game at one apiece. The Woodies couldn’t add another in the inning, leaving Pinto stranded on third.

Martin was lifted after four innings, and Omarlin Lopez was placed in relief. He retired 11 of the first 12 batters he faced while working into the eighth inning. With one out, Bueno tripled to left and scored on another Silverio single to left. Winston-Salem reclaimed the lead but weren’t done in the inning against new lefty, Frank Lopez.

A two-out single by Thomas brought Landon Lassiter up, and he singled to left field. Ledarious Clark threw home to nab Silverio, but Chuck Moorman’s applied a “ghost tag” with the ball in his hand and the mitt on Silverio’s side – allowing him to score.

After no response from the Woodies in the eighth, Mendick started a rally off of Lopez with a triple down the right field line. Luis Alexander Basabe walked, then Bueno hit a slow dribbler to short that the Woodies could not turn two on to end the inning. With the score 4-1 in the ninth, pinch-hitter Aaron Schnurbusch put the game out of reach with a two-run blast to center field.

Next, the Wood Ducks (11-13) continue the homestead with a new series with the Potomac Nationals (12-10). The three-game set begins with military Monday including $3 off any ticket with a military I.D. at the game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and you can listen live to every pitch of the 2017 season on Sports/Talk 960 The Bull or streamed live on the TuneIn Radio app.