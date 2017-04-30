Week in review: tragedy, floods, and triumph

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here are some of the top headlines from the past week.

Tragedy struck in Bertie County Wednesday at the Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. Sgt. Megan Callahan was responding to a trash can fire, when inmate Craig Wissink managed to get the fire extinguisher away, and assaulted her with it.

Callahan later died from her injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and DPS colleagues during this difficult time,” said David Guice, chief deputy secretary for the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice.

Wissink has now been charged with her murder.

Heavy rains in the East once again led to widespread flooding. In Greene County, a decision to drive through high waters turned deadly for 65-year-old Sandra Berry.

“The problem that we’re having is we’re having people go around the barriers and try to make it through the waters,” said Greene Co. Emergency Management Director Berry Anderson. “The old saying is turn around don’t drown.”

Some rivers in the area have yet to crest from the heavy rain.

A man hunt in Lenoir County ended with the capture of fugitive Ricky Ward. Ward had been wanted by multiple agencies for violent crimes committed.

He ran after police tried to conduct a traffic stop in Kinston.

And it was a great week for the NCAA’s all-time receptions leader. ECU’s Zay Jones was drafted 37th overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s