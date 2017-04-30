Week in review: tragedy, floods, and triumph

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here are some of the top headlines from the past week.

Tragedy struck in Bertie County Wednesday at the Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. Sgt. Megan Callahan was responding to a trash can fire, when inmate Craig Wissink managed to get the fire extinguisher away, and assaulted her with it.

Callahan later died from her injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and DPS colleagues during this difficult time,” said David Guice, chief deputy secretary for the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice.

Wissink has now been charged with her murder.

Heavy rains in the East once again led to widespread flooding. In Greene County, a decision to drive through high waters turned deadly for 65-year-old Sandra Berry.

“The problem that we’re having is we’re having people go around the barriers and try to make it through the waters,” said Greene Co. Emergency Management Director Berry Anderson. “The old saying is turn around don’t drown.”

Some rivers in the area have yet to crest from the heavy rain.

A man hunt in Lenoir County ended with the capture of fugitive Ricky Ward. Ward had been wanted by multiple agencies for violent crimes committed.

He ran after police tried to conduct a traffic stop in Kinston.

And it was a great week for the NCAA’s all-time receptions leader. ECU’s Zay Jones was drafted 37th overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft.