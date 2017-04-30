Grifton residents impacted by flooding 6 months after Matthew

By Published:

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Many people are still recovering from hurricane Matthew so when they look outside their window and see a body of water just outside their home, they say their first instinct is fear.

Water Street in Grifton is doing well living up to its name.

That’s where you’ll find what looks like a lake outside of Charles Harris’ childhood home.

“It’s always wild when you see the water coming up this far and it is always a little scary,” said Harris.

As a child he said doesn’t remember getting this amount of water, but now just the talk of rain puts him on edge.

“Now when it rains you got to think you know what’s going on especially when the water is high. I mean you hear you get two days of rain like woah,” he added.

He said he loves his parents’ home but is unsure of what the future will hold if things continue as they are.

Harris isn’t the only one experiencing this.

Many other residents said it’s like déjà vu from six months ago.

Many believe although this isn’t as high as when Matthew hit this isn’t the last time they’ll look out and see a lake outside their bedroom window.

