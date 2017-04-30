Fort Bragg paratrooper killed in Iraq during a patrol outside Mosul

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCT/AP) — An 82nd Airborne paratrooper from Georgia was killed in an explosion in Iraq on Saturday.

1st Lt. Weston C. Lee, 25, of Bluffton, Georgia died when an improvised explosive device detonated during a patrol outside Mosul.

Saturday’s incident marks the second American military fatality since the start of the Mosul operation against the Islamic State group more than six months ago.

Lee, who was on his first deployment that began in December 2016, was assigned to 1st Battalion, 325th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

Lee, who was an infantry officer, joined the Army in March 2015 and after training was assigned to the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division as a platoon leader.