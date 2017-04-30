Fort Bragg paratrooper killed in Iraq during a patrol outside Mosul

By Published:

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCT/AP) — An 82nd Airborne paratrooper from Georgia was killed in an explosion in Iraq on Saturday.

1st Lt. Weston C. Lee, 25, of Bluffton, Georgia died when an improvised explosive device detonated during a patrol outside Mosul.

Saturday’s incident marks the second American military fatality since the start of the Mosul operation against the Islamic State group more than six months ago.

Lee, who was on his first deployment that began in December 2016, was assigned to 1st Battalion, 325th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

Lee, who was an infantry officer, joined the Army in March 2015 and after training was assigned to the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division as a platoon leader.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s